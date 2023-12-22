“I would’ve exchanged my 3 goals for an ugly own goal and a 1-0 win" - Kylian Mbappe's claim about 2022 FIFA World Cup final resurfaces

France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe's claim about the 2022 FIFA World Cup final has resurfaced.

Speaking in an interview (via All About Argentina) following Les Bleus' 1-0 win over Greece in the Euro 2024 Qualifiers in June, Mbappe mentioned how he would change the outcome in hindsight.

Expand Tweet

Interviewer: "Are you aware that that night, you entered the history of football?"

KM: "To be honest, at that moment I didn't realize that much. I would've exchanged my three goals for an ugly own goal and a 1-0 win."

The Frenchman then acknowledged what a World Cup final of that nature meant for the sport, yet maintaining the difficulty of being on the wrong side of history.

"We know this match will be a part of history but it remains difficult to say that we were a part of history without leaving with the cup.

"We're competitors. History is for the people who tell it, we want to write it. We wrote a part, we gave a legendary match to the world but it was difficult to get over it."

Aged just 25, Kylian Mbappe has already established himself as one of the legends of the modern game. He has bagged 260 goals and 116 assists in 342 games for PSG and AS Monaco, and is already third in France's all-time goalscoring list with 46 goals and 30 assists in 75 appearances.

Mbappe has already played in two World Cup finals and won the competition in his first appearance in it in 2018.

PSG boss Luis Enrique reaffirms relationship with Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has been in great form for PSG this season and scored a brace in the Parisians' 3-1 win over Metz in Ligue 1.

Speaking to the press after the match (via Fabrizio Romano), manager Luis Enrique gave Mbappe his flowers. The Spaniard also added that he would like his star striker to sign a new deal.

"Going to UCL quarter finals or Kylian Mbappé signing new deal? I’d pick both!

“Kylian will score 50 goals with all the coaches. I get along very well with him. There’s a lot of information in the press but I’ve great relationship with Mbappé."

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe has been the torch-bearer for PSG this season, with 21 goals and two assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

He is Ligue 1's top scorer with 18 goals from 16 games, a whopping 10 goals more than AS Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder in second place.

PSG will face Toulouse in the Trophee des Champions final on January 4.