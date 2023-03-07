"I would've been very happy with that" - Arsenal star reveals he'd have become a gardener if he didn't play football

Arsenal defender Ben White has claimed that he would've been a gardener had he not stepped into the arena of professional football. The Englishman also stated that he would've been satisfied with that line of work.

White wrote in Arsenal's matchday program (via the Daily Mail):

"I'd probably be working with my dad if I wasn't a footballer. He used to be a gardener. I think that's why there was never any pressure on me growing up, because I would have been very happy with that. I went into football but it would have been no problem for me to do what my dad did."

White then admitted that he is not a fan of watching the sport he plays, apart from analyzing duties for his job. The England international added:

"I never used to watch football much anyway. If it was on when I was a kid, after five minutes I'd get bored of it and go outside to play football. I didn't really watch it, I'd much rather do it. Even now, I don't watch football really. I watch my own clips and my own footage to help me improve but I wouldn't watch a game for fun."

White has played an instrumental role in an Arsenal side that is having a stellar 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The English defender featured in all 26 of the Gunners' league fixtures this season, recording a goal and two assists.

Arsenal currently sit atop the league table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City.

"It's all about football – 100% focus" - Arsenal's Ben White shares further details on life as a professional footballer

While White did admit that he does not watch football games in his spare time, the Englishman insisted that he puts everything he has into the sport. The Arsenal defender said:

"I'm obsessed with being the best I can be and being successful and that would have been in anything I did. I always want to do the most I can to be a success. So, if I had gone into gardening, it would have been the same. My profession just happens to also be a lot of people's hobby. They look forward to every Saturday to watch the game and that's great."

He added:

"My profession just happens to also be a lot of people's hobby. They look forward to every Saturday to watch the game and that's great. When I come into the training ground, it's all about football – 100% focus. Then when I leave, I switch off from it. I don't think my dad has ever said to me: 'Shall we watch a game on TV?' He absolutely isn't interested in that, I don't think he's ever watched one on TV."

Arsenal will next face Sporting CP away in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday (March 9).

