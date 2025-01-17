“I wouldn’t be afraid” - Paul Scholes chooses who among Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho should be sold by Manchester United

Paul Scholes insisted that he would astounded if Manchester United sold Kobbie Mainoo ahead of Alejandro Garnacho this month to free up some space on their squad. The Red Devils have endured turbulent form this season and Ruben Amorim is yet to turn things around after his arrival.

Manchester United find themselves in 12th in the league table and Amorim will certainly be keen to bring in reinforcements this window. However, to fulfil the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules (PSR), United have to sell some players before signing new ones.

As a result, homegrown players like Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Kobbie Mainoo have been put up for sale, according to reports from the Telegraph.

When asked about Mainoo's potential departure, Scholes told TNT Sports (via Football365):

Trending

"It would be absolutely ridiculous if the club had to sell him or Garnacho. All the hard work the club have had to do, he’s probably been since seven or eight years of age, and then to sell him for some PSR rules, it’s ridiculous. He’s United’s brightest spark, he’s the leading man who could be here for the next five to ten years.”

Asked about Manchester United's need for outgoings this month to fund new signings, Scholes responded:

“I can see that with Garnacho, yeah. I think United could get better than Garnacho, although he’s a young player and there’s still probably better to come, I still think he’s a little bit scruffy in his technique at times, I think his decision-making sometimes is really poor.

"I wouldn’t be afraid or I wouldn’t be worried if they sold Garnacho. But Mainoo, I would be offended by that. The lad [Garnacho] is absolutely capable, there’s no doubt about that, but finding him a position in this team has been a struggle.”

United will next face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday (January 19).

Paul Scholes praises Manchester United star after comeback win over Southampton

Paul Scholes has hailed Manchester United star Amad Diallo for his excellent performance against Southampton this week.

Amorim's side hosted the Saints at Old Trafford on Thursday (January 16). The Red Devils put on a shaky display overall and seemed destined for their fifth consecutive league fixture without a win.

Manuel Ugarte's own goal in the first period gave Southampton the lead, which was maintained until late into the second half. However, Amad Diallo's extraordinary last-gasp hat-trick, scoring in the 82nd, 90th, and 94th minute, secured a 3-1 victory for United.

Speaking about Manchester United's display against the Saints, Scholes said (via the aforementioned outlet's report):

“For 80 minutes that is as bad a performance as you’ll ever see especially against a team bottom of the league. Manchester United, Diallo was the one bright spark. I think the manager will still be disappointed with that performance.

"Against, as I said, a team who have really struggled to score and they concede goals all the time. I know Diallo has come and produced the win… he is the only one player who can take any credit out of this game tonight.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback