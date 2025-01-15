3 Manchester United stars up for sale in January exodus as Ruben Amorim plots major squad clear-out - Reports

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of selling Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Kobbie Mainoo in the ongoing winter transfer window, according to The Telegraph (via Football Transfers). This is in a bid to avoid breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Rashford’s potential departure from Old Trafford has been a subject of discussion in recent weeks. Meanwhile, the Englishman has not featured for the Red Devils in their last seven games across all competitions.

This is an indication that he might be on his way out of Old Trafford in the coming weeks. Rashford has also been recently linked with a move to Barcelona and AC Milan. In 24 appearances, the Englishman has scored seven goals and registered three assists this season.

Trending

Garnacho has proven to be a key part of the Red Devils' attack in recent years. However, there are rumors that he might be sold in the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Argentine has also been linked with a move to his boyhood club Atletico Madrid by multiple reports. Despite recent rumors, Garnacho has been decent in attack for the Red Devils. In 30 appearances in the 2024-25 season, he has scored eight goals and registered five assists.

Finally, Mainoo is also one of the players who could be sold in the potential clear-out. The Englishman is an intuitive midfielder with a decent ability to stabilize in midfield. His possible sale could be a huge blow for the Red Devils supporters given their long-term prospect for the youngster. Mainoo has registered 18 appearances in midfield for the Red Devils this season.

The report also added that the possible sale of the trio is in a bid to avoid a panic sale in the summer. The Telegraph also claimed that Manchester United made losses of £28.7 million in the 2022-23 campaign and £113.2 million in the 2023-24 season. Thus, a loss above £105 million this season would attract a penalty from the Premier League. Hence, they are reportedly trying to sell Rashford, Garnacho, and Mainoo.

How has Bruno Fernandes performed at Manchester United this season?

Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup Third Round - Source: Getty

Amidst United's inconsistency, Bruno Fernandes has been decent in midfield this season. The Portuguese international has also proven to be efficient in attack in recent weeks.

In 29 appearances, Fernandes has scored seven goals and provided 11 assists. He has also registered the most goal contributions for United in the Premier League this season (10).

Fernandes's creativity could be pivotal for Manchester United when they take on Southampton in the Premier League on Thursday, January 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback