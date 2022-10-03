“I wouldn’t bring him in out of respect for Cristiano and for his big career” – Ten Hag reveals why Ronaldo remained on the bench during humbling Manchester United loss

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has explained that he left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench against Manchester City on Sunday (October 2) 'out of respect' for the Portuguese star's career.

The Red Devils were blown away by their arch-rivals and found themselves 4-0 down at the Etihad Stadium heading into half-time. United pulled one back early in the second half, igniting faint hopes that an unlikely comeback could be on.

However, that optimism was soon extinguished as Erling Haaland and Phil Foden secured their hat-tricks in the second half to put City 6-1 up. Substitute Anthony Martial netted twice to narrow the deficit but Cristiano Ronaldo remained on the Manchester United bench throughout the encounter.

Many felt that Ronaldo was wasted on the bench while his team desperately needed goals but Ten Hag explained the decision after the game. He stated (as per GOAL):

“I wouldn't bring him in out of respect for Cristiano and for his big career. The other thing was the advantage, I could bring Anthony Martial as he needs the minutes, but I don't want to point it out like that.”

The forward netted 24 goals in 38 games following his return to Manchester United last season. However, he is yet to score in any of his six Premier League appearances this term.

Manchester United legend claims club have shown 'disrespect' to Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portugal captain's only goal this term was a penalty in the Europa League clash against FC Sheriff. Ronaldo has started just one top-flight game across the campaign. There are concerns that he may not fit into an Erik ten Hag system, which requires high intensity.

Roy Keane made his feelings on the legendary forward clear following the thrashing at the Etihad Stadium. The former Manchester United captain feels the forward has been disrespected by the club.

The pundit told Sky Sports (as per GOAL):

“I think Man United are just showing disrespect to Ronaldo. I think he should have been let go before the transfer window. I think the manager is holding on to him. Okay, you say you need options, but you don’t hold on to Ronaldo to sit on the bench. He’s one of the greatest players ever."

“He had options. This idea that he had no options is rubbish; he did have options, four or five very good options. It’s just going to get uglier as the season goes on.''

