"I wouldn’t have gone out” - Rio Ferdinand hits out at Marcus Rashford going out to party after derby loss

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has lambasted Marcus Rashford for going out to party shortly after his side lost to Manchester City 3-0 in the Manchester derby last weekend.

The Englishman said that he expected the attacker to be more aware of the team's recent result and should've avoided making such a move.

Recall that Marcus Rashford led the attack as Manchester United welcomed Manchester City to Old Trafford in the league last weekend. Unfortunately, things didn't go as hoped for the Red Devils.

Expand Tweet

Thanks to a brace from Erling Haaland and a late strike from Phil Foden, Erik ten Hag's men were condemned to a 3-0 loss. The result was just a reflection of the game, as the visitors totally outclassed United throughout the game.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford found himself in a mess after he was spotted going to a birthday party at a nightclub just a few hours after the defeat. That has fetched the attacker a lot of criticism in the last couple of days, and Ferdinand believes he should've known better.

Expand Tweet

"When you have a situation like that, a performance like that, I think you have to be more aware of the situation around you as a player," the former Manchester United defender told TNT Sports.

"You have to be aware of the climate of the football club. It’s a Manchester derby that you’ve been beaten in, and that’s one where it’s very hard to go out afterwards.

He added:

"I wouldn’t have gone out, my family can tell you they’d come up from London 10, 20, 30-handed, and I wouldn’t go out with them that night.

"They could do whatever they wanted, but it’d ruin the night for me. I think you just need to understand and think about the climate of the club before making decisions like that."

Marcus Rashford's sharp decline at Manchester United this season

Marcus Rashford was by far the standout performer for Manchester United last season. The attacker contributed 30 goals and 11 assists across competitions. Unfortunately, this season, things have gone south; albeit rapidly and surprisingly.

The 26-year-old has been nowhere near his usual level, having scored only once in 15 games across all fronts, alongside three assists.

Manchester United need their star man back at his best. Unless he steps up as soon as possible and starts to deliver, it'd be very difficult for the Red Devils meet their objectives for the campaign.