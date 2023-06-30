“I wouldn’t be hanging my hat too much on him” – Roy Keane’s old comments on Mount resurface after Manchester United agreement

Manchester United are close to signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, as per reports. Amidst rumors of the transfer coming to a close, Roy Keane's comments on the player from last month have resurfaced.

He told Sky Sports:

“You’d hope to think United could challenge them [City] next year, but it’s going to be very, very difficult because City are brilliant and they’ve got a great, great manager."

Keane added that signing a player like Harry Kane would be more of a statement from United:

“I wouldn’t be so sure about Mount. They’ve been linked with lots of players but the one who would excite you is Kane."

Mount, who was in phenomenal form in the 2021-22 season (registering 29 goals and assists for the Blues), had a poor outing in the last campaign (nine goals and assists).

Addressing Mount's dip in form, Keane said:

“He’s gone off the boil a little bit. I know he can bounce back and he’s got qualities, I was raving about him a few years ago but he’s just gone missing this last year or two, again, one or two injuries, the fact he can’t get in a bad Chelsea team."

He added:

“I wouldn’t be hanging my hat too much on him, in terms of improving United and closing the gap, I think he’s a good player but would he improve Man United? I’m not so sure.”

Manchester United are reportedly set to pay Chelsea £55 million plus £5m in add-ons for the signature of Mount, as per reports. Personal terms have supposedly already been agreed between the Red Devils and the player.

How Manchester United could line up with Mason Mount in midfield

United deployed a three-man midfield last season under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils put Casemiro in a number 6 role, as the deep-lying midfielder. Christian Eriksen played the number 8 position with Bruno Fernandes next to him, pushed slightly up in the number 10 role.

At 31, Eriksen will likely find it tough to push through the intensity of yet another long campaign, given United's European commitments. This is where Mount could slot in as the starting player between Fernandes and Casemiro.

Given his versatility, Mount can also play in the number 10 role as a backup for Fernandes or on the wings, where he has played several games for Chelsea.

Poll : 0 votes