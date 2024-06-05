“I wouldn’t put him in the same bracket as Ronaldo and Messi” - Harry Redknapp backs Kylian Mbappe to lose out on Euro 2024 award

English manager Harry Redknapp believes Kylian Mbappe is still not ‘in the same bracket’ as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The former Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers boss acknowledges the Frenchman's abilities, but believes he is inconsistent ahead of Euo 2024.

The new Real Madrid signing is considered one of the best players in the world and is widely expected to carry the iconic duo's legacy. Mbappe has already won the World Cup and has only a few honors left to claim in the game.

Redknapp however sees the French forward as blowing hot and cold and would rather back an Englishman to be the best player at Euro 2024. In his recent interview with BetVictor, the former Spurs boss said:

“Kylian Mbappe is a real talent but when it comes to the Player of the Tournament, I’d rather side with one of the England players. Mbappe is hot and cold. He can be the best player on the pitch in one game then you might not see anything of him in the next.”

Redknapp concluded, saying:

"He is a great player but I still wouldn’t put him in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He is miles away from being what those two have been for the last 15 years. I can see why he’s favourite for the Player of the Tournament award, but I’d rather be backing one of the England players like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden.”

The French superstar will have to prove to observers across the world in the coming years that he is worthy of being put in the same category as Ronaldo and Messi.

He recently completed a move to the greatest club in the history of the world, Real Madrid and will hope to impose himself on the already majestic side. First, he will have to show his abilities at Euro 2024 with France, where he will hope to lift one of the few trophies that have eluded him so far.

is Kylian Mbappe the next player to dominate football like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi did?

New Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and believed by many to be as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were at his age. The Frenchman has scored a similar number of goals as the iconic duo, with all three going well past 200 career goals by their 25th birthday.

The PSG legend however has one thing going in his favour, his World Cup win with his homeland. The French superstar won the greatest prize in football as a teenager and made the final in his next appearance, only missing out on the lottery of penalties to La Pulga.

He will now face CR7 at Euro 2024 where he will hope to win the European championships, one of the only competitions he has not won. Kylian Mbappe will also hope he can lift the champions league and claim the Ballon d’Or while at Real Madrid and cement his legacy as a great player on the level of the legendary duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.