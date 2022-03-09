"I wouldn’t say it’s been the best"-  Manchester United's Jadon Sancho delivers honest verdict on debut season for the club

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has opened up about his debut season for the club and said it's not been his best campaign.

The 21-year-old completed his much-anticipated move to Old Trafford last summer and many had high hopes for him. However, the start wasn't great for Sancho as he struggled for form and failed to nail down a regular spot.

It does seem that the English forward has finally turned a corner and his recent performances have won plaudits from fans and critics.

While talking to Premier League Productions, Sancho had his say on his debut season at Manchester United. Being a harsh critic of himself, the 21-year-old admitted that it hasn't been the best campaign that he has had in his career.

He further commented by saying that he is starting to adapt to his former self and is feeling more comfortable and happy at the club.

“I’m very hard on myself, so I wouldn’t say it’s been the best season. I feel like I’ve learnt a lot. You know, new league, obviously playing with new team-mates."

“I feel like recently I’ve started to adapt into my proper self, and you can see that in the last few games I’ve played,” Jadon Sancho added. I’m feeling more comfortable and feeling like myself. I’m happy.”

Sancho was the only goalscorer for Manchester United in their embarrassing derby defeat to City. Many fans considered the forward's goal to be the only shining light in the game.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Jadon Sancho’s first half by numbers vs. Man City



100% duels won

100% dribbles completed

100% long balls completed

22 touches

2 shots

1 goal



Jadon Sancho's resurgence has seen him become Manchester United's player of the month for February

Recent performances by Jadon Sancho have shown why Manchester United pursued the 21-year-old for so long.

He has been instrumental for the Red Devils in the past few games and has seemingly made the left wing his own. His impressive run was recognized by the fans as they made him Manchester United's Player of the Month for February.

Manchester United @ManUtd



But the results are in and the winner is: 🥇



#MUFC 🤏 Our Player of the Month vote was 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 close...But the results are in and the winner is: @Sanchooo10 🤏 Our Player of the Month vote was 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 close...✉️ But the results are in and the winner is: @Sanchooo10! 🔴🥇 #MUFC https://t.co/QIpfdX63tZ

Jadon Sancho recently received a lot of praise from Ralf Rangnick as United's interim manager said he is the player who is best suited to his tactics.

"The style of football we want to play fits his assets perfectly. I give him my support. I tell him to have a go, the same happened with other players. The same will hopefully happen with players like Marcus Rashford in the next couple of weeks," said Rangnick.

United fans will be hoping that the 21-year-old winger can kick on and help the club in their pursuit of a top four finish this season.

