“I wouldn’t see where he would fit” – Harry Redknapp issues worrying verdict on Arsenal closing in on transfer target

Harry Redknapp has questioned Arsenal's move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. While he believes that the Italian is a top player, he is of the opinion that the 31-year-old does not fit in at Emirates.

Chelsea and Arsenal have reportedly agreed to a £12 million deal for Jorginho, who is now set for a move across London. He will become the fourth player to move from Stamford Bridge to Emirates in the last decade after Petr Cech, David Luiz, and Willian.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, Redknapp was quick to question the Gunners' decision to make a move for Jorginho. He said:

"I wouldn't see where he would fit. I couldn't see him getting in the team, to be fair. He is a top player. That Arsenal team, at the moment, that starting XI, there aren't many places up for grabs, are there?! It looks like a fantastic team, a well-balanced team and everything looks right."

Arsenal target Jorginho was on course to part ways with Chelsea in summer

Jorginho is in the final six months of his Chelsea contract and was not close to signing a new deal. The Italian, who was expected to leave on a free transfer in the summer, is now headed to Arsenal for £12 million.

Speaking about his future earlier this season, Jorginho claimed that he wanted to continue at Stamford Bridge and was calm about his future. He was focused on his performances and told talkSPORT:

"Of course I do, I love Chełsea. But this is a thing I'm not going to think about now. I need to think about winning games. Otherwise it's a problem. I'll focus game by game and then we'll see what's going to happen. But my mind is on Chełsea now and trying to win as many games as possible."

When pushed to answer a question about his future, he said:

"Maybe I am, you don't know me! Maybe I don't think now and I just think about the game on the 27th."

Jorginho has won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League at Chelsea. The Italian also added the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup medals last season.

