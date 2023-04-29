"I wouldn’t be surprised" - Jamie Redknapp backs former Liverpool manager to takeover at Tottenham

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has backed Tottenham Hotspur to consider Brendan Rodgers as an option to become the club's new permanent manager.

Antonio Conte parted ways with the club last month by mutual consent, with Cristian Stellini taking over as interim manager. A 6-1 league loss against Newcastle United on April 23 resulted in Stellini being sacked and Ryan Mason taking over in an interim capacity.

The English tactician has admitted his desire to become the club's permanent manager but Spurs are inclined towards appointing Julian Nagelsmann. According to the Telegraph, the Lilywhites are keen to onboard the former Bayern Munich coach for next season.

However, Redknapp, who played for Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur among other clubs, has urged the Lilywhites to look at Rodgers. The Northern Irishman was sacked by Leicester City on April 2 after the club fell into the relegation zone. He has been without a club since then.

Speaking on the Essential Football podcast, via The Boot Room, Redknapp said:

"It might just be a little bit early for him (Ryan Mason) at Tottenham. And it feels like a Nagelsmann, or a Brendan Rodgers will probably be the options. They tried to get Rodgers a few years ago and he didn’t end up coming but I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to talk to him. He’s out of work and I’m a big fan of Brendan Rodgers he’s a good manager."

Rodgers notably managed Liverpool from June 2012 until his sacking in October 2015. He failed to win a trophy for the Anfield outfit but led them to a second-place finish in the 2013-14 Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp hopeful in-form Liverpool star will be available for Tottenham Hotspur clash

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Diogo Jota will be passed fit for Liverpool's league clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (April 30).

After going without a goal for 12 months in the Premier League, Jota has scored four times in the past three league games. However, the Portugal international apparently suffered a knock in his team's 2-1 league win against West Ham United on April 26.

Jota was on the receiving end of a rough challenge from Vladimir Coufal just minutes before West Ham's 12th-minute opener. He played on but was taken off in the 59th minute.

Speaking at his pre-match presser, Klopp told reporters, via Liverpool Echo:

"Diogo got a bad knock in his back in the last but should be alright. We will see how that developed. Other than that, we should be okay."

Even if the former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward is unavailable, Klopp will have Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino to choose from in attack.

