“I wouldn’t be surprised" - Journalist says 22-year-old Chelsea man could join Premier League side in January 

Journalist Tom Barclay believes Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could potentially move to Crystal Palace in January. According to Barclay, the south London outfit's sporting director, Dougie Freedman, might be interested in securing the England international's signature when the transfer window opens.

Gallagher spent last season on loan at Palace under the management of Patrick Vieira. The midfielder made 34 Premier League appearances for the club last term, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

Simon Johnson @SJohnsonSport Conor Gallagher has paid a price for lack of minutes since returning to #CFC from loan at #CPFC . Left out of the England squad. Chilwell, James, Mount and Sterling are included. Conor Gallagher has paid a price for lack of minutes since returning to #CFC from loan at #CPFC. Left out of the England squad. Chilwell, James, Mount and Sterling are included.

However, the Englishman has struggled to regain his form since returning to Chelsea. While Barclay entertains the possibility of Gallagher being in current manager Graham Potter's plans, he hasn't ruled out a potential Palace move in January.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the journalist said (via Caught Offside):

“I wouldn’t be surprised that come January, we’re not even talking about this as a possible transfer because he’s become a big part of Graham Potter’s plans."

He added:

"But obviously, if that doesn’t prove to be the case and he is out of the picture, then a player of that quality, particularly being an England international, if he became available, then you’d be pretty certain that Palace would be interested.”

Chelsea are currently seventh in the Premier League table, with 10 points from six games. The Blues are set to face London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on October 1.

Tom Barclay believes Gallagher could suit newly-appointed Chelsea boss Graham Potter

Barclay insists that Gallagher could slot into Potter's system seamlessly, claiming that the midfielder suits the Englishman's management style.

However, the journalist also emphasized Gallagher's responsibility to win Potter over. Barclay told GiveMeSport:

"He has played, even with that red card. There has obviously been a change of manager now and Graham Potter has come in. It’s up to him to win Potter over, as it’ll be for all of the Chelsea players. But when you actually look at Gallagher’s attributes, I think he really could suit Graham Potter.”

Gallagher has had an underwhelming start to the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The England international is yet to record a goal or assist for the Blues this term.

Dean Jones previously told GiveMeSport that the club's former manager Thomas Tuchel was frustrated with Gallagher prior to his sacking. He said:

"He [Tuchel] just wanted it to work, to be honest, and he was frustrated that it wasn’t. Tuchel was frustrated anyway though and Gallagher wanted his opportunity in this Chelsea team and he was unbelievable at Crystal Palace last year, so Tuchel was trying to show faith in one of those young players.”

Daily Star Sport @DailyStar_Sport

dailystar.co.uk/sport/football… Conor Gallagher in the firing line from Thomas Tuchel Conor Gallagher in the firing line from Thomas Tuchel dailystar.co.uk/sport/football…

