“I wouldn’t be surprised” – Paul Robinson makes bold claim about the future of Chelsea trio

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has made the bold claim that the trio of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta could all sign new deals to stay at Chelsea.

All three defenders face an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge right now with their contracts expiring in the summer. The Blues are not allowed to offer new contracts to any of their players or staff due to sanctions put on their owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government.

A number of major parties are said to be interested in a takeover of the European champions from the Russian oligarch. According to Sky Sports, the owners of the Chicago Cubs and Ken Griffin have joined forces in a bid to buy the West London club.

Paul Robinson believes that a takeover will certainly go through before the end of the season. He told Football Insider.

“I’m sure the sale of the football club will go through. I don’t think it’ll take as long as expected. There are serious players who want to buy this football club. There is a will and a want on both sides so I fully expect a deal to go through."

The 42-year-old has insisted that if the takeover takes place before the end of the season, Chelsea will get the opportunity to sort out contracts for their three defenders.

The former Spurs keeper believes that there is a good chance that all three could be retained by the club's new owners. The Englishman added:

“I don’t think it will drag on beyond the end of the season so I think there will be an opportunity to sort out these contracts. There is a different scenario surrounding each of Rudiger, Azpilicueta and Christensen. But I wouldn’t be surprised if all three of them were retained under new ownership.”

Chelsea will be happy if they can retain the defensive trio

It would be a major blow to Chelsea if they lose three important defenders in Azpilicueta, Rudiger and Christensen at the same time. They have been key cogs in Thomas Tuchel's system and replacing them would be a major ask from the Blues.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews There are at least SIX serious bidders for Chelsea ahead of the 9pm deadline today There are at least SIX serious bidders for Chelsea ahead of the 9pm deadline today 💰 https://t.co/bRDpOV4Xrw

The Blues desperately needed defensive reinforcements last summer. However, the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah has somewhat rectified the situation.

With new owners coming in, losing three important players at the same time could prove to be catastrophic for the club.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar