"I was so wrong about him", "Never doubting him again" - Fans hail Manchester City star after their 3-0 win over Manchester United

Fans hailed star forward Jeremy Doku after his stellar performance in Manchester City's 3-0 drubbing of Manchester United (September 14).

In the 13th minute, the Belgian winger made a mazy run into the box, dribbling past three Red Devils' players before delivering a pin-point cross for Phil Foden to head home. In the second half, he out-muscled Leny Yoro and played a perfect pass through for Erling Haaland, who scored (53') to extend the Cityzens' lead to 2-0.

Doku completed 20 out of 24 passes (83%), created four chances in total and won seven of his 14 duels (50%) (stats via FotMob). Manchester City fans were impressed with the 23-year-old's performance, taking to social media to sing his praises.

@senpaiNate006 wrote:

"I was so wrong about doku, never doubting that man again."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Doku is insane with take on…. He’s a volume dribbler … people were laughing when I chose him over Vinicius the other time in terms of dribbling," @bayour20 wrote.

"Doku is actually mad," @acey_spade52667 wrote.

"Doku Man of the match," @Freshlammy asserted.

"If Doku finds some consistency, he’s unstoppable on form. (Noni) Madueke on steroids," @HadiAmmoury drew comparisons between the Belgian and the Arsenal forward.

"Had Doku in my ones to watch players this season… he’s absolutely rinsed us (Manchester United) today, been City's best player for me," @AliceTalksFooty claimed.

"Btw let’s give some love to Doku. Superb performance today," @Londonblue_2 wrote.

"Games like this are why I won’t give up on Doku. Thought he was class," @LNobbins asserted.

"They tried to tell me Doku isn’t world class," @Autoktonux wrote.

"Jeremy Doku playing at another level," @DIVUcr7 wrote.

Doku and Manchester City will next be seen in action in their UEFA Champions League fixture against Italian side Napoli on Thursday (September 18).

"We can improve" - Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim makes claim after 3-0 defeat vs Manchester City

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has claimed that his side has a lot of room to 'improve' after suffering a 3-0 defeat at the hands of city rivals Manchester City.

Speaking at the post-match press conference on Sunday (September 14), the 40-year-old said (via TeamTALK):

“We had a big team in the certain moments. If you look at the three goals, we can avoid the three goals. We can be more aggressive. In these kind of games, with top teams the small margins will make the difference. The performance is not good, in certain moments they were better than us and in the end you don’t have a good feeling."

"We are building things, trying to fight against these teams. I am not going to defend myself, it’s always the same question, trying to protect myself. We need to do better," Amorim added.

Up next, Manchester United will be take on Chelsea in a high-stakes Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 20).

