"I could be wrong, but I’m wrong quite rarely" - Luis Enrique hails PSG star as best in the world in his position ahead of Arsenal UCL clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Luis Enrique has hailed midfielder Vitinha as the best in the world in his position ahead of facing Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. The Ligue 1 champions are set to lock horns with the Gunners in the semi-final of the Champions League as they aim for a first title.

Portugal international Vitinha has started all but one of his side's games in the Champions League this season, helping them reach the last four. The 25-year-old has earned the trust of his coach, and Enrique was full of praise for him in a chat with reporters. The former Barcelona boss pointed out that the Portuguese midfielder is the best midfielder in the world.

"He’s one of the best players in the world in his position, without a doubt. I don’t see a player better than him in midfield. I could be wrong, but I’m wrong quite rarely."

Vitinha has turned his career around from the struggling youngster that failed to have an impact during a loan spell with Wolves in the 2020-21 season. The talented midfielder has become a regular for club and country, and helped Les Parisiens win the Ligue 1 title without losing any games so far this season.

Arsenal will prove a stern test for Vitinha and his teammates when they visit the Emirates Stadium next Tuesday. Both sides are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time in their history, and Vitinha is likely to feature prominently in midfield for Enrique's side.

Arsenal boss rallies fans ahead of PSG showdown

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has sent a rallying cry to the club's fans ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against PSG. The Gunners lost a lead twice to draw 2-2 at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday, effectively ending their hopes of league glory.

Speaking to the press after the game, Arteta urged Arsenal fans to be with the team all the way when PSG come to town on Tuesday. He asked that the fans work with the players to ensure that they have an unforgettable night at the Emirates.

“I wanna tell our fans that against PSG they have to play every ball with us. Bring your boots, your shinpads, your shorts, your T-shirts! Let’s play on Tuesday night all together here to have one of the most amazing nights at the Emirates."

Arteta's side have already faced and defeated PSG once this season in the Champions League, back in the league phase. The Gunners will hope they can replicate the performance that earned them a 2-0 win at the Emirates back in October, with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka on the scoresheet.

