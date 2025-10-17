“I was wrong about Palmer” - Enzo Maresca shares worrying update about Chelsea ace as he reveals new time of expected return

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed that Cole Palmer is out for six more weeks. The medical staff does not want to rush the Englishman back, but has said that he does not require surgery.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest, Maresca said that Chelsea are relaxed about the injury situation, despite having reported last month that Palmer would be back after the October international break. He said (via Football London):
"I was wrong about Palmer. Unfortunately, he needs to be out for six more weeks. We try to protect Cole as much as we can. The most important thing is when he comes back, he is fully fit. The medical staff are not magicians. We hope six weeks are enough. We need to see it step by step. For sure, he's going to be okay. He looks relaxed. He has tried to recover from the injury and doing all the therapy."
When quizzed on how Chelsea plan to replace Palmer on the pitch, Maresca hinted that it was difficult to find an instant solution for the absence of one of the players in the league. He backed his players to step up and deliver when needed and said:
"First of all, to replace Cole, it's difficult. Cole is a very important player for us, one of the best in the league. The ones we have, in Cole's position against Liverpool was Malo Gusto. The game vs Benfica was Facundo. It depends on the game plan we have. We don't have another player like Cole. Cole is unique."
Cole Palmer suffered a groin injury during the 2-1 loss to Manchester United in September. He has been out since, with the Blues winning three of the four games without the Englishman, including a 2-1 win over defending champions Liverpool.
Chelsea have more injury issues ahead of Nottingham Forest clash
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed that Benoit Badiashile is also out until December, like Cole Palmer. The Blues are sweating on the fitness of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto after the international break and said:
"Levi and Liam are still out. Unfortunately Benoit will be out until December, a muscle problem. We are going to wait for him. Moi, Enzo and Pedro did not take part in the session yesterday. We will see if they can train today. Reece is okay, he is fully fit."
Chelsea are seventh in the Premier League table, with 11 points from their seven matches.