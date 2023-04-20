"I have zero attachment to material things" - Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk sends defiant message to PSG superstar after learning fortune secret

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Achraf Hakimi's ex-wife Hiba Abouk has sent a defiant message after learning about the Moroccan player's fortune. Abouk, a model and actress, filed for divorce against the full-back and claimed half of Hakimi's properties.

However, Abouk found out that none of Hakimi's properties are in his name, and his net worth is almost negligible. Rather, all the player's assets are in his mother's name, meaning he doesn't have to pay Abouk anything.

Abouk has now sent a message on learning about it (via Cuatro):

"There are days when I'm fine and others when you must know how to take blows and make decisions that are sometimes complicated. That can throw you off a bit. When you separate, you restructure your life, although it is not anything special, and you have to take the iron out of the matter."

She added:

"In life, there are many good moments and also other bad ones. You marry for love, and you divorce for lack of love. People evolve, change, grow and take a path sometimes, and there may also be a point where you stop finding yourself. "

Abouk continued:

"I have zero attachment to the material things. I left home with one hand in front and the other behind, without the support of my family. But I had to do it, because my environment was not going to allow me to grow or be free. It was either my life or theirs, and I decided to fight for myself."

Abouk started dating PSG superstar Hakimi in early 2018 when the Moroccan used to play for Real Madrid.

PSG play Angers next in Ligue 1

PSG will return to action on Saturday (April 21) when they take on Angers in a Ligue 1 away clash. The Parisians are atop the league. They beat RC Lens 2-1 in their last outing.

Chistophe Galtier's team have 72 points from 31 games. Angers, meanwhile, are the bottom placed team in the league with just 14 points from 31 matches. Given the wide disparity in league position between the two teams, the clash should be an easy outing for the Parisians, who have won their last two league games.

