Iago Aspas says Barcelona made a big mistake by selling Luis Suarez

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas believes Barcelona made a big mistake by selling Luis Suarez last summer.

Aspas, who played with Suarez at Liverpool in 2013-14, also praised Atletico Madrid for moving quickly and getting themselves a quality striker.

Suarez was let go of in the summer following Ronald Koeman's appointment at the Camp Nou. After he was told that he had no future at Barcelona, Suarez chose to stay in Spain, joining Atletico Madrid.

That decision has paid off as Suarez is the top-scorer in La Liga at the moment, having netted 14 goals so far this season. His goals have propelled Atletico Madrid to the top of the league as well.

In an interview with Marca, Iago Aspas called Suarez a true winner as he recalled his time playing with the Uruguayan at Liverpool.

"The truth is he was a true forward, a winner even in rondos and training matches. He always gave 200 per cent," Iago Aspas said.

"What you see on the pitch is what he's like training. He's always been a striker who scores a lot of goals, I think it was a big error on Barcelona's part, but they were struggling a bit with the wage budget.

"Atletico took advantage, moved quickly and signed a great striker. In fact, many of the points they have won are thanks to him and his finishing," the Spaniard added.

Iago Aspas says circumstances at Liverpool were not as expected

Iago Aspas has said that his move to Liverpool just didn't work out due to changing circumstances

Iago Aspas himself has already scored nine goals this season.

In his interview, Aspas went on to detail his experience of finding his touch back, after his failed move to Liverpool.

"It's difficult to explain it because whenever you go to a new club, in this case Liverpool, you do so with big expectations, based on what I'd shown at Celta," he began.

"Then there are circumstances that aren't how you expected and nothing turns out as you think. I am very happy to be home, with my family, here everything is up front and it's true that it's easier to play my game in my home and at the club I love," the 33-year-old continued.

Iago Aspas has recently been linked with Real Madrid and a host of other clubs following his terrific form for Celta. However, the veteran striker has played down those rumors, saying that he is happy at his "home".

"It's true there have been numerous rumours and interests, but I've always been very happy at home.

"I went elsewhere and it didn't go as well as I'd hoped. I had to return to my comfort zone to feel like a footballer again and get my confidence back and I think the numbers over the last five or six years show that," he concluded.