Ian Darke names Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku in worst Premier League XI of 2021-22 season

ESPN commentator Ian Darke has named Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in his worst Premier League XI of the season.

Both Pogba and Lukaku endured difficult 2021-22 campaigns. Pogba, 29, has had an injury-plagued campaign, making 20 league appearances, scoring a goal and contributing nine assists.

Lukaku, 29, meanwhile has had a season to forget on his return Chelsea, joining last summer for a club-record £97.8 million. The Belgian striker managed just eight goals and an assist in 26 Premier League appearances.

Alongside Lukaku in Darke's worst XI attack is Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. Both players disappointed in front of goal this season, with Rashford in particular having his worst season to date, scoring just four goals in 25 league games.

Pogba is joined in midfield by his United teammate Bruno Fernandes, who didn't live up to the standards he set during his first two seasons at Old Trafford. N'Golo Kante is another name who makes the midfield. The Frenchman rotated with Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek during the campaign.

Leeds United's Junior Firpo takes the left-back role; he has been criticised for his lacklustre performances during his team's succesful fight against relegation.

United duo Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane take up the centre-back roles. Maguire has been lambasted for his plethora of defensive errors. Meanwhile, Varane's debut season at the Red Devils has not lived up to expectations, thanks to injuries.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka takes the right-back role in the hypothetical XI, having been usurped by Diogo Dalot for the starting berth at Old Trafford. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga makes the hypothetical XI, with most of his appearances this season coming in cup competitions.

The Red Devils struggled this season.

Manchester United's woeful campaign has seen Ian Darke pick six of their players in his worst XI and with good reason.

The Red Devils disappointed big time, particularly in defence, shipping a staggering 57 goals. They ended the season with a goal difference of zero, which is the worst in the club's Premier League history. They also finished with their lowest points tally (58) in an EPL campaign.

Paul Pogba is likely to depart Old Trafford this summer with his contract expiring.

Marcus Rashford's future is under speculation, although he seems determined to impress new manager Erik ten Hag (per Telegraph).

It will be interesting to see which of the five United players picked by Darke line up in Ten Hag's first Premier League game next season, given the poor seasons they have had.

