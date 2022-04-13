Ian Rush predicts Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba's transfer destination this summer

Liverpool legend Ian Rush has tipped Paul Pogba to leave Manchester United and join Real Madrid this summer. The 29-year-old midfielder is widely expected to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires in June.

Real Madrid and PSG have been touted as potential destinations for the Frenchman, but Rush believes that Pogba should move to La Liga, rather than Ligue 1. Speaking to Gambling.com, per The Metro, the former Wales forward said:

"It wouldn’t surprise me if one or two players left Manchester United in the summer. Paul Pogba is the obvious one, his contract is up and it looks as though he’ll be courted by both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. A new manager might persuade him to stay if he’s appointed in time. But at the moment, I reckon he’ll go to Madrid.

Ian Rush added:

"PSG are a great team but the French league isn’t as powerful or as prestigious as the Spanish league. So if Pogba has any real desire about him, he’ll go and challenge himself in La Liga. He can always go back to Ligue 1 when he’s a little older and, besides, Spanish football would probably suit his football better anyway."

Expectations for Pogba were incredibly high following his then-world record £89.3 million transfer to United from Juventus in 2016. The powerful midfielder has made 224 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 39 goals.

Pogba, though, has been considered to be a disappointment since his return to English football and is no longer a first-choice player in United's midfield.

Rush condemns Cristiano Ronaldo following mobile phone incident

Following United's 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday, footage circulated of Ronaldo slapping a mobile phone out of a teenager's hand while walking down the Goodison Park tunnel.

The Portuguese forward took to Instagram following the incident to apologize to the young supporter. The Sun reported that the club won't take further action against the 37-year-old.

However, Merseyside police are investigating the matter and Ian Rush believes Ronaldo can have 'no excuses' for his actions, saying:

"I love Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s a great professional and one of the best players there’s ever been, so it was disappointing to see him take out his frustration on a young Everton fan at the weekend."

"He was clearly frustrated by a number of things. United had just lost and he looked to have picked up a knock too. But that’s no excuse for an idol to react in the way he did."

