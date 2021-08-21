"It's frightening" - Ian Wright believes new Manchester United arrival can make them a deadly outfit

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright believes adding Raphael Varane to an already strong Manchester United defense is a frightening prospect for any side in the Premier League.

Speaking on a podcast (via the Daily Mail), Ian Wright believes that a prime Raphael Varane coming to Old Trafford is an excellent signing for Manchester United. Wright said:

"For him to go to Manchester United now, in his prime. It's a magnificent signing. He's a top player."

Ian Wright also suggests that with the arrival of Varane, Manchester United now have three "world class" defenders in their backline, including Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, which is a frightening prospect. Wright said:

"Now they've got world class next to Harry Maguire and, for me, Luke Shaw is world class. That's it. It's shored up. Playing two defensive midfielders at home, against the top teams, maybe, but now with Varane, you'll probably get another offensive midfield player into the team simply because of his pace and the way he can see problems with the space."

"He'll mark the space and go and try and get into the places where they'll try and turn and get at someone like Harry Maguire. He'll snuffle that out. We're talking about a defensive unit now, which matches the front end in respect of quality. It's frightening."

Manchester United have completed the signing of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid for £41 million. The 28-year-old defender was unveiled in front of a packed Old Trafford last week before the Red Devils' game against Leeds.

Raphael Varane is likely to travel to Southampton as a part of Manchester United squad

Raphael Varane could make his Manchester United debut in their away game against Southampton this Sunday. The 28-year-old defender is likely to feature in the first-team squad to face Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that both Varane and Sancho have trained well and could be a part of the squad this Sunday. Solskjaer said:

"You'll see on Sunday (if Sancho and Varane start), they've worked well. They've had minutes, we've had a very good week ourselves, we'll see who makes the flight down to Southampton on Sunday."

