Ian Wright chooses between Liverpool and Arsenal as he names club Alexander Isak is more likely to join amid transfer links

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that Alexander Isak can be on his way to Liverpool this summer. The Swedish striker has been in superb form for Newcastle United this season, registering 21 goals and five assists from 30 games across competitions.

The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and remain heavily linked with a move. The north London side lack a proven No. 9 in their ranks and could be tempted to break the bank for the 25-year-old.

Speaking on Stick to Football, as cited by TBR Football, Wright stated that Isak was worth £120m.

“Let’s say Arsenal and Liverpool are both in the market for a striker, and I know this will upset Liverpool fans, but do you think it is realistic that another Premier League side could sign Isak? I mean, with what he’s done now and how he is, if I had the money I’d buy him for £120m,” said Wright.

Wright was then asked by ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher if Isak would prefer to join Arsenal or move to Anfield. Wright insisted that the Swede would probably join the Merseyside club.

“He’d probably go to Liverpool. I like to think that Arteta could convince him, but if we’re talking about Slot and the fact Slot doesn’t have his own team, that seems like it may be a more attractive proposition,” said Wright.

Alexander Isak's contract with Newcastle United runs until 2028.

Are Arsenal eyeing a Liverpool target?

Frenkie de Jong

Arsenal have set their sights on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Fichajes. The Dutch midfielder will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is reportedly wanted at Anfield as well.

De Jong has dropped down the pecking order this season under Hansi Flick, and the Catalans are said to be willing to let him go. The 27-year-old is one of the top earners at Camp Nou, and his departure could help the club's finances.

Meanwhile, Arsenal want a new controller in the middle of the park this summer and have identified De Jong as the ideal candidate for the job. Despite his struggles at Barcelona, the Dutchman remains one of the best in his position.

As such, the Gunners are eager to prise him away and are reportedly willing to offer €75m for his signature. However, De Jong would also fit in quite well under Arne Slot, and could be tempted to team up with his countryman on the Merseyside.

