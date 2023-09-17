Ian Wright gives his take on David Raya's debut for Arsenal in win over Everton

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has given his verdict on David Raya's debut for the Gunners in their 1-0 Premier League win on Sunday (17 September).

Mikel Arteta's decision to start Raya over Aaron Ramsdale was one of the main talking points among fans and pundits after the lineups were released. This was the Spanish goalkeeper's first appearance for the Gunners since his £3 million initial loan transfer this summer.

Ramsdale was fit and available for selection but was an unused substitute as Leandro Trossard's goal proved to be the difference at Goodison Park. Raya, meanwhile, did not have much to do between the sticks.

After the match, Wright gave his verdict on the Spain international and told Premier League Productions (h/t HITC):

"To be honest, he didn’t have too much to do. But what he did have to do was come and claim some really good balls from set-pieces and corners. And he has done it very, very well.

"You would be surprised how much confidence that gives your defence and your players knowing you have somebody behind you who is going to give you that calm and collective nature."

Raya (28) only had one save to make in the entire game but made 12 recoveries and completed 94% of his 34 attempted passes. He was confident coming out for the ball and barely made any mistakes against the Toffees.

Ramsdale doesn't seem to have done anything to warrant being removed from the starting XI. But Raya's performance could now complicate matters for the Englishman, who has been Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeper for nearly two years.

Arsenal star happy with short corner tactic in win over Everton

Leandro Trossard replaced the injured Gabriel Martinelli midway through the first half before scoring the winner for Arsenal in the 69th minute.

The Gunners were evidently trying to utilize the short corner tactic against the Toffees and it paid off when Trossard scored the winner. Bukayo Saka took a short corner and it took the Gunners six passes and five different players to open up Everton's defense and score a goal.

After the game, Trossard revealed that the Gunners' short corner tactic was premeditated as they wanted to overcome Everton's aerial advantage. He told Sky Sports, via BBC:

"They have a lot of tall guys and they're good on set-pieces. We wanted to exploit them. We work hard on everything tactically."

The win took Arsenal to fourth in the table after five games. They have 13 points to their name — two fewer than defending and current league leaders Manchester City.