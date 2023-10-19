Ian Wright makes bold prediction for Chelsea vs Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed his former side to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in their upcoming Premier League clash on Saturday, October 21.

The Gunners travel to west London on the back of a solid 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Emirates before the international break. They are unbeaten in the Premier League and are second only behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored.

Chelsea, meanwhile, had a poor start to the campaign but have won all three of their previous games across competitions. They are 11th in the table with three wins, three defeats, and two draws.

Despite the Blues' recent winning run, Wright doesn't believe they will be able to beat his former side on Saturday. Sharing his prediction on Sky Bet, the Englishman said:

"I think we’re beating them. We always cause Chelsea problems at Stamford Bridge. I’m going to go with 3-1. No 2-1 Arsenal!"

The west London side last won against the Gunners at Stamford Bridge in 2018 under Maurizio Sarri. Ever since Mikel Arteta's appointment as Arsenal manager, the Blues have lost six of their last nine meetings.

A look at Arsenal and Chelsea's season so far

The London rivals have had a contrasting start to the 2023-24 season. The Gunners are unbeaten in the league while the Blues have won just three of their eight games so far.

Arsenal began their campaign with a Community Shield win over Manchester City on penalties. They then beat Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace before playing out a draw against Fulham. Subsequently, they secured a big win over Manchester United before beating Everton.

The Gunners then hammered PSV Eindhoven in their first UEFA Champions League game in six years. They played out a 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur before beating Brentford in the EFL Cup third round.

Arsenal also lost to RC Lens in the Champions League between two wins over Brentford and Manchester City in the league.

Chelsea, meanwhile, started the season with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool before losing against West Ham United. They then beat Luton Town in the league and AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup.

The Blues then lost to Nottingham Forest, drew against Bournemouth, and lost against Aston Villa. They then beat Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup and Fulham and Burnley in the Premier League.