Former England and Arsenal striker Ian Wright has named two French stars who could trouble England as much as Kylian Mbappe in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

England secured their place in the last eight of the FIFA World Cup with a 3-0 win against African champions Senegal on Sunday, December 4th.

France, meanwhile, also booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 win against Poland earlier on the same day.

The two European giants will lock horns against each other in a high-profile encounter at the Al Bayt Stadium next Saturday.

England's biggest worry ahead of their France clash will definitely be Kylian Mbappe, who has arguably been the best player of the FIFA World Cup so far.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar has five goals and two assists in the World Cup so far and scored twice in the victory against Poland.

However, Ian Wright has claimed that England must also be wary of two wonderful French attackers, Antonie Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

Kylian Mbappe passes Pele for most World Cup goals scored by a men's player before turning 24 years old (8)

The Arsenal legend has insisted that the Three Lions must find a way to neutralize the duo who could be as troublesome as Mbappe. He told ITV:

"I don’t think you can ignore [Griezmann]. Obviously, you can’t ignore Mbappe [either] but Griezmann is the one who knits everything together. [Ousmane] Dembele as well."

He added:

"You’ve got to stop Griezmann, [get] on him, it’ll be tough to stop someone like Dembele but this is what it’s about."

Wright has claimed that France also has weaknesses as they have not managed to keep a clean sheet yet and England must find a way to expose them. He added:

"If you want to win this tournament, you’re going to have to come up against the world champions. We’re going into the Mbappe era but [France] haven’t kept a clean sheet yet in the competition."

Kylian Mbappe continues to break records in the FIFA World Cup

Kylian Mbappe surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup tally and equaled the tally of Lionel Messi during his team's 3-1 win against Poland.

The France international found the back of the net twice against Poland to take his goal tally to five in this FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe vs. the



He's only 23 years old!

He scored four times to fire France to World Cup glory back in 2018 which means he has now scored nine World Cup goals.

The Frenchman has now scored more World Cup goals than Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo and is level with Lionel Messi.

The PSG superstar will surely have Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 in sight, the most goals scored by a player in the history of the World Cup.

