Ian Wright names 'big mistake' that has cost Arsenal in the Premier League this season

Ian Wright has claimed that the 2024 summer window cost Arsenal this season. He believes that the Gunners should have done better in recruitment and is confident that sporting director Andrea Berta is going to make things better.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Wright stated that Arsenal should have invested better last summer and that has seen his former side miss out on trophies. He believes that the decision to get deals done quickly this summer is a good sign of things to come and said via TBR Football:

"It's last summer that cost us really, and what we should've bought maybe, that's the big mistake was made in that recruitment and now it's telling on us. Now, with Andrea Berta at the helm, we'll see what he does. I'm hearing that Zubimendi is done."

Speaking on Premier League productions earlier this season, Wright claimed that Arsenal missed out on catching Liverpool because they did not get a striker last summer. He said:

"I think we'd be a lot closer to Liverpool if we'd had that striker who could take those chances, in the moments where Arsenal needed one - like we needed today in the first half. When you look at the possession in the first half and the chances created, a forward who's in there for that particular reason, to try and get on the end of things, is what you miss.

"We have to start thinking about the summer because you watch a game like that again and you just feel like it's just something missing - options up front."

Arsenal went into the season with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as their strikers. Both got injured in the middle of the season and have missed the second half of their title chase.

Ian Wright sends warning to Arsenal as they look to sign a striker

Ian Wright has warned Arsenal that they need to find the right player to spend big money on this summer. He pointed at Rasmus Hojlund and Darwin Nunez failing at Manchester United and Liverpool and said via TBR Football:

"You look at Hojlund, he had nine goals for Atalanta. The money they paid for him is again, you're taking a chance on potential. Look at Darwin Nunez, exactly, £85 (million). I'm not sure if Arsenal can afford to go in and get it wrong like that. You look at it and you say, 'Yes, we desperately need a striker.' We need a kind of striker who will come in and score because we can't do a Hojlund or a Darwin Nunez."

Arsenal have been linked with Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko this summer. Alexander Isak is also a key target, but Newcastle United have set a £150 million price tag on him.

