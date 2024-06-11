Ian Wright names ex-Arsenal star who later joined Chelsea as one of the most underrated players of all-time at the club

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named Emmanuel Petit as one of the most underrated players in the club's history.

Petit played as a defensive midfielder during his career and was a set-piece specialist. He played for the Gunners between 1997 and 2000, making 118 appearances. Petit scored 11 goals and provided 24 assists in his time at north London.

In a recent segment with GQ, Wright was asked the most underrated Arsenal players. He said (via The Boot Room):

"Nigel Winterburn, Steve Bould from my time, probably Martin Keown. David Hiller, I've got to mention him. Kevin Campbell, I thought was very underrated. I think Manny Petit, obviously to win the World Cup with France."

Petit won the EPL with the Gunners in 1998. However, he was often overshadowed by Patrick Vieira. Petit, however, was the starter for France ahead of Vieira during the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

Emmanuel Petit joined Barcelona in 2000 and made 38 appearances for the Catalan club. He returned to English football in 2001 to join Chelsea. Petit made 76 appearances for the Blues before retiring in 2004.

Emmanuel Petit backs Bejamin Sesko to join Arsenal

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is one of the most sought-after young strikers in world football. Several top clubs are interested in signing Sesko. Emmanuel Petit has backed him to join the Gunners.

When asked whether Sesko should join the Gunners or Chelsea, Petit told Betonline Poker site:

"Definitely Arsenal. Because of the way they've been playing the way the spine of the team has been playing together for the last four or five years. They have improved so much individually and collectively. They have a proper philosophy of playing and a better environment as well."

Sesko reportedly has a £55 million release clause in his Leipzig contract. Apart from the two London clubs, Manchester United are also an interested suitor for the striker.

