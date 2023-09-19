Ian Wright names the game Arsenal must win to have any chance of winning the Premier League title 

Ian Wright reckons Arsenal will need to beat Manchester City at least once this season to have any hope of winning the Premier League.

The Gunners have a host of vital games on the horizon with Mikel Arteta's side back in UEFA Champions League action this week. They face Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (September 20).

Arsenal then host Tottenham Hotspur in the first north London derby of the season on Sunday. They will clash with last season's champions City on October 8 at the Emirates.

It's the games against Tottenham and the Cityzens that Wright feels are most important for his former club. He told Premier League Productions:

"Those three games are big, but I wouldn't say the PSV one so much because it's a Champions League game; it's the first one we’re not really into the meat and bones of yet."

Arteta's men have made an excellent start to the season with four wins and one draw in five league games. Tottenham have made an equally impressive start holding the same record as their north London rivals.

Wright alluded to Spurs' form under Ange Postecoglou:

"It's a big game for Arsenal, but then obviously Tottenham and their form, which is very, very good, so the derby is going to be unbelievable."

Arsenal lost both home and away to City last season and many deem those setbacks to have caused their slump in the title race. Wright thinks they will need to secure at least one win against the reigning champions this season:

"Then it's Manchester City, and I believe if Arsenal have serious intentions of winning the league, they’re going to have to beat them at least once."

Arteta has come up against Guardiola 10 times during his reign at Arsenal and it doesn't make for pretty reading. His Gunners side have won just once and that was his first meeting against the Cityzens in the 2020 FA Cup semifinals.

Since then, the north Londoners have failed to beat City in regulation time and have suffered eight defeats. Their victory in the Community Shield came on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta acknowledges Manchester City as the team to beat in the title race

Mikel Arteta lavished praise on the reigning champions.

Arteta is well aware that City are once again heavy favorites to successfully defend their Premier League crown. If Guardiola's men manage to then they will become the first club in English football to win four titles in a row.

The Arsenal boss spoke glowingly of the consistency shown by the champions over the years. He said (via the club's official website):

“They’ve shown their consistency over the years and they merit respect from everybody for what they’ve done."

The Gunners held an eight-point lead over City at the turn of the year but Guardiola's rampant Cityzens soon reclaimed their place atop the Premier League. Arteta added:

"If you want to challenge for that championship you know the total points that you’re going to be needing and that’s unheard of in this league for the last 100 years. So that’s the standard and if you want to be there, you know what you have to do.”

The north Londoners last won the title back in 2004 when they became the first club to do so unbeaten. They might have to pull off a similar feat if they're to displace City as champions this season.