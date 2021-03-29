Ian Wright predicts where Chelsea will finish in the Premier League

Ian Wright has predicted Chelsea to make the most of their form under Thomas Tuchel and finish in the top 4. The Arsenal legend believes Leicester City will once again slip up towards the end and finish the campaign outside the Champions League spots.

Chelsea have been in ruthless form under Thomas Tuchel and have not lost a single game since his arrival. The manager has changed things around at the club after being appointed in January, following the sacking of club legend Frank Lampard.

Ian Wright was on The Kelly and Wrighty Show when he was made his top 4 predictions. The legendary striker claims Chelsea will make it, but Leicester City and West Ham United will miss out. The Arsenal legend has not ruled out the possibility of Liverpool finishing in the top 4 and has them sneaking in right at the end. He said:

"I don't think Leicester are guaranteed [of finishing in the top four]. Manchester United are so inconsistent. I'm liking Chelsea at the minute. They're on the kind of run where I think they're in a good moment. I think you can't write Liverpool off just because of the quality of their team. West Ham had to win that game [against Arsenal]."

"You look at Chelsea and the manager and the way he has solidified the team. They're not conceding, so you know then you have the capability of nicking one. From now, Chelsea, when you look at what they've got, I fancy them to win every game except for Man City maybe."

"The way they're playing, passing, and moving, it just comes down to the forwards clicking. If they can click, I genuinely think they can overtake Leicester because they have everything. They just look very impressive apart from the goals."

Premier League top 4 race features Chelsea, Leicester City, West Ham United and Liverpool

Chelsea's slump in form saw pundits and fans question their chances of making it to the Champions League next season. However, the big decision to sack Frank Lampard in January seems to be paying off for the Blues.

Leicester City, West Ham United and Liverpool have not been at their best while Chelsea are slowly but surely sealing their place in the top 4.