Ian Wright reveals how Arsenal players reacted to Manchester City's shock 2-1 defeat to Brentford

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said that his former team's players reacted to Manchester City's defeat to Brentford by cheering while on their team coach.

The Cityzens hosted the Bees at the Etihad in the Premier League on November 12, just hours before the Gunners' league visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers. A home win would've put City one point clear of Mikel Arteta's side.

However, Ivan Toney put Brentford ahead in the 16th minute to give the visitors a dream start. Manchester City equalized through Phil Foden right at the stroke of half-time. Thomas Frank's side withstood tremendous pressure from the hosts before Toney netted the game-winner deep into second-half stoppage time.

Wright has said that he heard the Gunners cheering when Brentford won the game late on at the Etihad. He said (as quoted by Metro):

‘‘When you see City lose against Brentford, which nobody saw coming, for Arsenal to watch that… I heard they were watching it on the coach and cheering.’’

The footballer-turned-pundit added:

‘‘That’s how everybody would have reacted involved with Arsenal. Now you have to go there [Wolves] and you can’t lose. That is what I was more impressed with than anything else.’’

Arteta's men then went on to win 2-0 at the Molineux. Twin second-half strikes from Martin Odegaard helped the north London giants go five points clear at the top of the Premier League standings after 14 games.

What does the fixture list look like for Arsenal and Manchester City after the World Cup break?

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will certainly be displeased with going into the 2022 FIFA World Cup-induced break five points off the pace. They will hope to catch up with Arsenal once they have their players back after the marquee event in Qatar.

City's first game after the break will see them take on Liverpool in a blockbuster EFL Cup clash on December 22. They will return to Premier League action with a match against Leeds United on December 28 before meeting Everton on the final day of the year.

Manchester City will then visit Chelsea (January 5) and Manchester United (January 14) in two high-voltage league clashes.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will have a longer break after the World Cup final, having exited the EFL Cup in Round 3. Their first game back will be a Premier League fixture against West Ham United on December 26. The Gunners will then take on Brighton & Hove Albion on December 31.

Mikel Arteta's men also face two tricky fixtures to start 2023, hosting Newcastle United on January 3 before visiting Tottenham Hotspur on January 14.

