Ian Wright and Roy Keane make contrasting prediction for crucial PL clash between Arsenal and Manchester City

Premier League legends Ian Wright and Roy Keane have revealed their predictions for the clash between Arsenal and Manchester City this weekend. The two icons are split about who will come out on top in the fierce face-off.

It's Gameweek 29 of the 2023-24 Premier League season and all eyes will be on Arsenal and Manchester City to prove their title worthiness. The Gunners will travel to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 31, to take on the defending champions and it promises to be an interesting game.

Ahead of the encounter, Roy Keane and Ian Wright have come out to air their predictions. The former Manchester United captain backed Pep Guardiola's side to secure a 2-1 victory.

"This is big boy stuff now," he said on The Overlap. "Arsenal are not winning there. Arsenal are not winning at Man City. I'm going 2-1 City. Arsenal aren't winning there. You're all getting kidded, I'm telling you."

Ian Wright, meanwhile, had a different opinion. The former Arsenal forward threw his support behind the Gunners.

"We're going to beat them," he said. "You know why I'm saying that? Because we have to beat them. "Why should I not think we can win when we've got a great defensive record and we're scoring goals? Why should I now go negative on our chances? "I think Arsenal will win. We have to beat them, we have to go for it."

It goes without mentioning that the outcome of this fixture will have a significant impact on the title race this season. As it stands, Arsenal sit atop the table with 64 points after 28 games, the same as Liverpool, with Manchester City only one point behind in third place.

The last time these two clubs met back in October, the Gunners secured a hard-fought 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium. It'd be interesting to see how the game will play it out on Sunday.

Manchester City suffer injury setback ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola won't be able to count on two of his key players, Kyle Walker and John Stones for the clash with Arsenal this weekend. The two players are currently sidelined after picking up injuries on international duty.

Kyle Walker and John Stones' injuries have dealt the Cityzens a serious blow as the duo has been the backbone of the defense this season, giving opposition attackers a tough time while discharging their duties effectively.

Regardless, Pep Guardiola should still be able to field a strong side to take on Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, thanks to City's incredible squad depth. It is only a matter of time before we see how the Spaniard will make up for the setback.