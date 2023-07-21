Ian Wright sends message to Kai Havertz after his first goal for Arsenal

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has congratulated Kai Havertz on scoring his first goal for the Gunners. The German international took to Instagram to celebrate his first strike for his new club with a caption that read:

"Really nice feeling to get my first @arsenal goal! Thank you to the fans for the amazing support this week!"

Wright commented on the post and wrote (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Nice one Kai, hit the target when it matters!”

The North London outfit secured Havertz's services from Chelsea this summer for £65 million. The German international got his name on Arsenal's scoresheet for the first time in their 5-0 win over the MLS All-Stars during their pre-season friendly.

Apart from Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, Jorginho, and Gabriel Martinelli netted once each in the match. The Gunners put on a great performance, maintaining a clean sheet in the process.

Havertz came under severe criticism following his move to the Emirates. The German international was unable to perform during the club's training, failing to score a single goal in the MLS Challenge.

Havertz brings with him years of Premier League and Champions League experience as well. The former Bayer Leverkusen star played an instrumental role in Chelsea's European triumph in 2021, scoring the match-winner in the final against Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hints at Kai Havertz's preferred position ahead of 2023/24 campaign

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Havertz is a versatile player who can fit into different positions. The Spanish boss, while admitting the German will play as an attacking midfielder, has claimed that he can also use the player in other areas of the pitch.

Following the Gunners' 5-0 win over the MLS All-Stars, Arteta said post-match (via 90min):

“He gives us something very different with his quality and size as well, when you have to beat the press for example and use him as a target man."

He added:

"So, we will see – for now, he’s playing in the attacking midfield position, but I’m sure throughout the season and throughout games as well, we’re going to have the options to play him in different positions.”

Havertz has been deployed in multiple positions during his professional career. The German international has played across the front three positions as well as in the middle of the park.

It remains to be seen how the young forward will be deployed under Arteta during the 2023/24 campaign.