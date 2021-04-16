Ian Wright thinks Kai Havertz should be dropped when Chelsea face Real Madrid

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that Chelsea drop German sensation Kai Havertz for their crucial UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

After a string of impressive performances in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, Kai Havertz completed an €80m move to Chelsea last summer. Under former head coach Frank Lampard, the 21-year-old struggled to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

However, playing in the false nine role under new manager Thomas Tuchel, Kai Havertz has found his mojo in recent weeks. The player has been impressive in attack for the Blues and has featured in their last four games across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

The Chelsea man has been praised by both fans and pundits, including BBC Sport pundit Ian Wright. However, while the former Arsenal star lauded Havertz for his recent form, he feels Chelsea should opt for a more dominant striker when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wright show, he said:

“He (Havertz) has come good but I always thought he would come good because of the caliber of player he is. I thought he was great against Palace because he went into areas where they just didn’t pick him up. He’s got a lot of ability. He’s able to cause problems there."

“Real Madrid will be able to deal with that. They (Chelsea) are going to need, for me in this game, someone that can take that half-chance because Real Madrid knows how to win these games. They (Chelsea) are going to need someone to be really clinical on that day," explained Wright.

Chelsea could turn to Olivier Giroud or Tammy Abraham for the game against Real Madrid

Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier League

With Timo Werner primarily operating out wide on the left, Chelsea have the option of picking either Olivier Giroud or Tammy Abraham to spearhead their attack against the Galacticos.

Both strikers have been sparsely used by Thomas Tuchel in recent weeks. Giroud has served as a dependable backup player for the Blues and has proven he can provide goals when called upon. He is one of the most experienced players in the squad and his skill set could come in handy against a side of Real Madrid’s caliber.

Meanwhile, Tammy Abraham is still Chelsea’s top scorer across all competitions this season. Despite being out of the action in recent weeks, the threat he offers in the box could be useful a useful asset in battling Real Madrid's strong backline.

