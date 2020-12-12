Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Manchester United should ask Juventus for two of their young stars if the Serie A giants want to sign Paul Pogba. Wright believes the Red Devils should negotiate a swap deal with Juventus, which will see them sign Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral in exchange for Pogba.

Paul Pogba has been heavily linked with a return to Juventus in recent months, with his agent Mino Raiola saying his client is 'unhappy' at Old Trafford. The Frenchman joined Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016 for a then world-record fee of £89 million.

The World Cup winner has been unable to settle in Manchester, receiving harsh criticism during his four-year spell with the Red Devils due to a lack of consistency and fitness.

Paul Pogba has had a poor start to the 2020-21 season, taking much of the blame for United's defeats to Crystal Palace, Tottenham, and Arsenal. The midfielder has however, shown glimpses of his class and potential, which has helped keep the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid interested in him.

The 27-year-old is reportedly keen to end his time at Old Trafford, and could be on his way out of United as early as January. Paul Pogba is believed to favor a move back to Juventus over Real Madrid.

Ian Wright says Manchester United should request Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral in exchange for Pogba from Juventus

Pogba has failed to impress at Manchester United

Manchester United are likely to demand a large fee for Pogba. Ian Wright believes the Premier League giants should instead look to strengthen their defense by demanding Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral.

Wright said: "You know what I'd do if i was United? Because it looks like they are going to sell Pogba. If I'm United now, I'm going in and saying, You know what? Give De Ligt, give us Demiral, those kind of players. Those young players."

Manchester United's defense continues to be their Achilles heel this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were dumped out of the Champions League this week after losing 3-2 away to RB Leipzig. United were unable to recover after going 3-0 down.

Paul Pogba's ongoing saga with Manchester United has only increased the pressure on the club and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United are reportedly willing to do business with Juventus, but will not fancy selling their star player in January.

Paul Pogba has his heart set on a return to Juventus — utdreport (@utdreport) December 10, 2020

Andrea Pirlo, on the other hand, is eager to add his former Juventus team-mate Paul Pogba to his squad in January. The Italian giants are looking to recover from a slow start to their Serie A season, and mount a serious challenge in the Champions League this year.