Ian Wright wants 21-year-old Premier League star to join Arsenal in the summer

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright on Saturday (March 4) said that he would love to see Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo join the Gunners this summer.

The BBC Match of the Day pundit gave his opinion on the 21-year-old during Brighton's 4-0 victory against West Ham on Saturday. Caicedo put in an excellent shift in the middle of the park as the Seagulls continued their brilliant ascent in the Premier League under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

This came just a day after Caicedo decided to sign a new long-term deal with Brighton until 2027, with the club holding the option of extending the deal for another year.

Arsenal attempted to sign the Ecuador international in the January transfer window and had two bids for him turned down. Brighton wanted £80 million for Caicedo, however, the Gunners bid no more than £65 million.

The transfer saga took an even bigger twist when he posted a public transfer request on his Instagram page, pleading with the club to let him go:

"I am proud to be able to bring in a record transfer fee for Brighton which would allow them to reinvest it and help the club continue to be successful. The fans have taken me into their hearts and they will always be in my heart so I hope they can understand why I want to take up this magnificent opportunity."

De Zerbi banned Caicedo from training with the team until the transfer deadline was over and Arsenal settled for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

When BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker teased Wright about Caicedo, the latter said:

“I wish. I can’t lie.”

He also congratulated the Ecuadorian on his new long-term deal:

“I am delighted for him. Good luck on his new deal.”

WATCH: Arsenal legend Ian Wright reacts to Reiss Nelson goal as Arsenal beat Bournemouth 3-2

Mikel Arteta's side pulled off a miraculous comeback from a two-goal deficit to defeat Bournemouth 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Philip Billing scored the second-fastest goal in Premier League history to give the Cherries a shock lead before Marcos Senesi doubled their lead in the 57th minute. However, goals from Thomas Partey and Ben White ensured the game went down to the wire.

Reiss Nelson then scored a screamer following a corner in the 98th minute to seal all three points for the Gunners.

The goal sent the Emirates Stadium in raptures, with Ian Wright no exception as he screamed:

"OH, Reiss! I love you, Reiss! Bro!"

Arsenal's win ensured they maintained their five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League with 63 points.

