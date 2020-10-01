Ian Wright wants Arsenal to play Dani Ceballos further up the field

Mikel Arteta is doing a good job at Arsenal as the players are gelling well and showing the fighting spirit on the field as well. The Gunners, who are reaping benefits from the same, have drawn praise in this regard from Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

Wright, however, has a suggestion for Arteta. The Gunners legend wants the Arsenal manager to play Dani Ceballos further up the field as a creator.

In an interaction with Premier League Productions, the former Arsenal player suggested that the Real Madrid loanee should be involved in the counter-attacking style that Arteta has introduced at the club. In this regard, Wright said:

“Like I say the creativity from the midfield is a problem at the moment, the sooner they can sort that out the better. I think Dani Ceballos can play a bit further up and push on, especially if we’re going to play a counter-attacking style. You cannot play a game and not get a guy as potent as Aubameyang in the game and get him some chances.”

Wright said that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta needs Dani Ceballos to be more involved in the attacking third.

“Mikel (Arteta) has to do something to get Ceballos into it. Unfortunately with Xhaka and Elneny – yes they can take the ball from the centre halves – but they can’t progress it into the forward areas. We didn’t keep the ball at all today. That’s what Mikel has got to worry about.”

“You can see that in Liverpool’s team everyone can move forward because Arsenal were starting so deep, but what was evident to me was that we didn’t have that person in midfield who was comfortable enough on the ball until Ceballos came on.”

Arsenal interested in Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are chasing Houssem Aouar as Mikel Arteta wants a player who can create chances in midfield.

The Lyon star has been an Arsenal target for some time, but the two clubs have not managed to agree a deal for the player. The Ligue 1 side are open to the sale of Aouar but are unwilling to reduce his price tag.

Mesut Ozil is still with Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta has opted to leave him out of the squad more often than not.