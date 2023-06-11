"Idol and brother" - Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr posts message on Instagram after watching NBA Finals in Miami alongside Neymar

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior posed alongside Neymar Jr. in Miami as the Brazilian pair watched the NBA Finals together. Vinicius posted about the meeting on his Instagram story.

The winger described the Paris Saint-Germain man as someone with whom he has a special bond. On his recent Instagram story, Vinicius wrote:

"Idol and brother."

Here's Vinicius' Instagram story:

Real Madrid star caught up with Neymar

Vinicius has previously also termed Neymar as his idol. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, he was asked about sharing the pitch with the PSG ace. Vinicius said (via Madrid Universal):

“It’s a dream come true. I followed his entire career. He had always been my biggest idol and I wanted to do what he did on the pitch. Over time, he became my friend. Today, he is like a brother who gives me a lot of advice. Every game, before it starts, he takes all the pressure off me. Also Raphinha, Paqueta, Richarlison, the younger players…. He takes it on himself."

He added:

“He also has the peace of mind that he can trust us. To be with him is to live a dream that not everyone can. He’s our best player, the idol of the majority here.”

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius once named Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo as the players he learned from

Both Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the finest players in modern football. They are two of the greatest wingers to ever grace the beautiful game. Vinicius is one of the best wide players in today's game.

Many young players would idolize Ronaldo and Neymar while growing up. Considering Vinicius is an attacker and plays as a winger, his appreciation of the duo shouldn't come as a surprise. The Real Madrid attacker told Diario AS last year:

“I learned a lot from Neymar when he played for Barcelona. He also suffered a lot. Cristiano (Ronaldo), when he played for Real too. Neymar went through a lot as a young player, having to play at such an early age and with a lot of pressure. So he is the one who is in charge today of making everything easier for the new generation."

Considering Vinicius' performances for Los Blancos in recent times, he has certainly taken the right lessons from the duo. The 22-year-old was once again a crucial player for Real Madrid this season, scoring 23 goals and providing 31 assists in 55 matches across competitions.

