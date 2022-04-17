×
Idrissa Gueye names the best finisher and dribbler at PSG 

Idrissa Gueye has named the best finisher and dribbler at PSG
Idrissa Gueye has named the best finisher and dribbler at PSG
Modified Apr 17, 2022 12:24 PM IST
News

PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has revealed that Lionel Messi is the best finisher in the squad while Neymar stands out in terms of his dribbling ability.

The Parisians have an enviable squad of a litany of world class players even though they have not always clicked together as a unit this season.

Messi, who moved to the club last year, struggled initially after spending more than a decade at Camp Nou. However, the Argentine is slowly getting used to the new setup at PSG.

Neymar ➡️ Messi ➡️ MbappePSG’s front 3️⃣ in action ⚡️(via @ESbeINSPORTS) https://t.co/rrY5UTrMT3

Neymar, on the other hand, has enjoyed his spell in Paris since joining the club in 2017, and is one of the best dribblers in the world.

When asked about the best finisher and the dribbler on the PSG roster, Gueye said:

“The best finisher? Messi! It’s incredible; he doesn’t hit; he passes on goal. The most technical and the best dribbler? Neymar is very, very strong! Ball at the foot, if he wants, there is no one who can take the ball from him!”

PSG’s stats show Mbappe is a better dribbler than Neymar

While Neymar’s dribbling is easy on the eye as he often succeeds in pulling off tricks and flicks, Kylian Mbappe is more effective with his dribbling.

Mbappe (3.3) is ahead of Neymar (2.8) when it comes to dribbles per game, and it is perhaps down to the Frenchman’s rapid pace which helps him breeze past opposition players. (Stats via Whoscored)

Messi, on the other hand, might be one of the best finishers in training, but he hasn’t been able to replicate that on the pitch for PSG.

📽️🎯😱Shooting session at the end of today's training! 👥 Leo Messi, @KMbappe , @neymarjr , @MauroIcardi & Angel Di Maria https://t.co/ZkvLqIHPDx

The Argentina star averages 3.3 shots per game in Ligue 1, the second highest in the Squad. However, he has managed a paltry three goals in the French top-flight which suggests he needs to sharpen up in front of goal.

Regardless of the stats, however, Messi has proven time and again in the past that he is a capable player in front of goal.

Having played a deeper role in the last few seasons, some of his shots come from further away from goal, which is perhaps why his conversion rate isn’t as high as it used to be during his heydays at Barcelona.

