“If we do that we are able to win” – Diogo Jota pinpoints what Liverpool must do to beat Chelsea

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has given his thoughts on Liverpool's upcoming Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday. The Reds travel to Stamford Bridge in what will be a crucial clash for both sides as they look to make up ground on Manchester City at the top of the table.

Liverpool are currently third in the Premier League, one point behind Chelsea with a game in hand over the blues. The Reds are 9 points behind Manchester City at the top of the table and will know that a loss on Sunday could see them drop out of the title race.

Speaking ahead of the game, Jota was asked whether he thought the Reds would be able to beat Chelsea and close the gap between them and Manchester City. He told Liverpool's official website:

"We know there is that gap but we also know we are able to close that gap and that's the plan. But we need to avoid what happened against Leicester (the 1-0 defeat on Tuesday) because if we keep doing the things we did in that game, it's going to be hard for us."

Jota also admitted that his side will have to be at their best if they are to win at Stamford Bridge:

"We know it's Chelsea away. We drew with them at home, we know it's not going to be easy. We both want to close that gap but we know at least one of us is going to be even further back. We need to be at our best—I know if we do that we are able to win the game there. We want to start the year well and the only way is to win the game at Stamford Bridge."

Liverpool will heavily rely on Jota after the game against Chelsea

Jota in action for Liverpool

With both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to represent their respective countries in the African Cup of Nations next month, the onus will be on Jota to step up to the plate and provide Liverpool with goals. AFCON is slated to begin on January 9, meaning that the Chelsea game will be Salah and Mane's last for Liverpool until the end of the tournament.

Jota has been one of Liverpool's most prolific goalscorers since joining the club back in September 2020. He has been in great form recently, having scored 7 goals in his last 9 appearances for Liverpool.

The forward is expected to lead the line against Chelsea and will hope to continue his strong form against the Blues on Sunday. However, in Salah and Mane's absence, the Portuguese star will be under more pressure than ever before to help keep Liverpool in the title race.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee