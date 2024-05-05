"If his agent called the Real Madrid sports director they would take him away" - Souness worried about Liverpool superstar's future at club

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness is worried about superstar defender Virgil van Dijk's future at the club if Real Madrid come calling for his services.

The Dutchman has been one of the best centre-backs in the world for years, and consolidated his position with another great campaign in 2023-24. He has helped the Reds keep 11 clean sheets and concede just 42 goals in 46 games across all competitions this season.

Los Blancos are set to receive a massive boost next season, with Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao returning from his long-term anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. However, they will be looking for a world-class partner alongside him, and they could turn to Van Dijk.

Nacho Fernadez is set to leave the club at the end of the ongoing season and there are concerns about David Alaba's level when he returns from his ACL tear.

This leaves Real Madrid's defensive depth pretty exposed, with Antonio Rudiger the only other recognized centre-back in the squad apart from Militao.

According to Defensa Central, Souness believes Van Dijk is just one call away from making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"I am worried that Virgil Van Dijk’s contract is about to expire. In July he turns 33 and if his agent called the Real Madrid sports director they would take him away."

Recent reports have claimed that Van Dijk is also interested in donning the iconic Los Blancos jersey. With his contract at Anfield set to expire in 2025, he could leave the Reds on a cut-price deal this summer or on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Real Madrid prioritizes signing of Lille youngster over Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

The aforementioned report from Defensa Central also claims that while Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk might be an option for Real Madrid, their main focus is on Lille's Leny Yoro.

They are focused on bringing top class young talent into the club in an attempt to match the timeline of their existing superstars. Therefore, a move for 32-year-old Van Dijk would not make much sense for Los Blancos.

Instead, they are focusing on 18-year-old Yoro, who has been a revelation in the Ligue 1 this season. In 41 games this season, he has helped keep 18 clean sheets and led Lille to fourth place in the league standings.

Yoro is highly rated for his incredible game awareness, tight marking, and smart tackling, which could be beneficial traits for Carlo Ancelotti's system at Real Madrid.

According to Spanish journalist Jorge Picon, Madrid are interested in bringing Yoro into the club in the upcoming transfer window. With the youngster's contract set to expire in 2025, they will surely be looking to strike up a relatively inexpensive deal for the impressive young centre-back.