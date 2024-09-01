"If it ain't broke don't fix it", "Utd not ready for this" - Fans react as Liverpool name XI for Manchester United clash

Fans have reacted to Liverpool naming their starting XI for their Premier League clash at Manchester United on Sunday. The Reds have won their opening two games without conceding.

Arne Slot's side opened their campaign with a 2-0 win at newly promoted Ipswich Town, with Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah bagging second-half goals.

The Reds then beat Brentford by the same scoreline as Slot matked his competitive Anfield debut with a win. Luis Diaz and Salah scored either side of the break.

The Dutchman has named an unchanged XI for the Old Trafford trip, with means new signing Federico Chiesa not making the matchday squad.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the line-up, with one tweeting:

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Another chimed in:

"Utd not ready for this midfield: Gravenberch MacAllister masterclass"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Must-win game"

Another wrote:

"Winning team"

One fan posted:

"COME ON YOU REDMENNNN!!!! WIN THIS!!!"

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are coming off a last-gasp 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion last week, conceding a 95th-minute winner after drawing level at the hour-mark and squandering several opportunities.

Earlier, Erik ten Hag's side had commenced their league campaign with a 1-0 home win over Fulham, with new man Joshua Zirkzee coming off the bench to score a late winner on his club debut.

"We understand this is a special game in English football" - Liverpool boss ahead of Manchester United clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

New Liverpool boss Arne Slot recognises the historical importance of fixtures between his team and Manchester United. The two sides are the most successful clubs in English football.

While the Reds lead the pile with 69 titles overall, United are a close second with 68. However, the Red Devils (20) are one ahead of their arch-rivals in terms of top-flight titles, with a record 13 of them coming in the Premier League era to Slot's side's one.

Ahead of his team's trip to Manchester United, Slot told Sky Sports (as per BBC Sport):

"We all understand that this is a special game in English football and we have tried to prepare in the best possible way. United showed last season that in a cup final they could even beat Man City. You know how much quality is in this team, and they have brought a couple of extra players in.

"On both games (this season in the Premier League), we were dominant, and I would be surprised if that was the case today. There will be times today which will be difficult, and I am curious how we react to that."

Liverpool drew 2-2 in the Premier League on their last trip to Manchester United in April as they eventually finished second, behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback