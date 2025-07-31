"If you didn't have ambition, then football would be nothing" - Former Liverpool star backs Alexander Isak to make switch to Reds

Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen has backed Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to join the Reds. He claimed that football would be meaningless if players did not have ambitions they intend to achieve.
Speaking to talkSPORT, Owen disclosed that the drive to win trophies and to feature in the best competitions are factors that urge professional footballers to switch clubs. He also claimed that a player's desire for a fresh challenge is not always money-driven, saying (via Live4Liverpool):
“If you didn’t have ambition, then football would be nothing, You get one short career, try and win as much as you can, try and get to the best teams and that’s what drives everybody. People will say it’s because of the money, it’s not. Most footballers want to be in the best team, playing in the best competitions, winning the trophies and unfortunately, this scenario will never ever change."
According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, discussions between the 2024-25 Premier League champions and Newcastle United are progressing. Isak hasn't joined the Magpies' preseason activities, which further indicates a possible exit this summer.
Amid the transfer speculations, the striker could be a decent signing for Liverpool. His goalscoring proficiency could likewise enhance Arne Slot's frontline and the Reds compete for trophies next term. The 25-year-old has contributed 62 goals and 11 assists in 109 games since joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022.
"If we see a chance in the market we never hesitate" - Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Arne Slot has disclosed that the Reds will not hesitate to sign players when they see an opportunity in the transfer market. He also added that quality is a major factor that influences their transfer decision.
In a recent interview, Slot said (via The Guardian):
“I always say, another thing about Liverpool is that if we see a chance in the market we never hesitate to bring someone in, It’s about quality and we have already made some very good signings.”
The Reds have secured the signings of Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Hugo Ekitike this summer. They are also expected to move for Alexander Isak as they look to defend their Premier League title next term.