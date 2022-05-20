“If anyone can convince him, Klopp can” – Ian Rush claims Liverpool are Real Madrid’s biggest rivals in race to sign Kylian Mbappe

Ian Rush believes Liverpool will still be able to sway Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe this summer. The Reds legend claims Jurgen Klopp can be the key to helping the Anfield side get the Frenchman.

Mbappe is yet to decide his future, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. With just a few days left on his current deal, the forward is expected to announce his next move soon.

Tancredi Palmeri @tancredipalmeri A ver, encuesta solo para madridistas.



Puedes elegir solo uno entre la Champions contra el Liverpool y Mbappé.



Que eliges? A ver, encuesta solo para madridistas.Puedes elegir solo uno entre la Champions contra el Liverpool y Mbappé.Que eliges?

PSG and Real Madrid are the ones leading the chase right now as the Ligue1 are keen on keeping him, while Los Blancos are looking to build their future around the forward. Rush believes his former side still have a chance and told Gambling.com:

"If Liverpool were to get Mbappe it would most probably come down to the manager selling the club to him, rather than LFC offering up the sort of wages he can command. Mbappe still hasn't won the Champions League and Liverpool are in their third final under Klopp, so you can see why Liverpool are probably Madrid's biggest rivals for his signature."

"We've seen Klopp pull it off before – if you go back to when we were signing van Dijk, he had the opportunity to go to Man City or Chelsea for a bigger wage but he chose Liverpool based on the manager. Look how much of a hero van Dijk is now. Maybe Mbappe could be convinced without breaking the wage structure. It would take something special to pull it off, but if anyone can convince him, Klopp can."

Can Liverpool sway the Real Madrid target?

Reports suggest Jurgen Klopp's side have been trying to hold talks with Kylian Mbappe but have failed to get him interested. The Frenchman is looking to join Real Madrid or stay and PSG – nothing else is on his mind.

His mother, Fayza, has confirmed they have an agreement with Real Madrid and PSG.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé



“The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It’s up to Kylian now, he will make a decision”. Kylian Mbappé’s mother Fayza: “We have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide”, she told @KoraPlusEG “The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It’s up to Kylian now, he will make a decision”. Kylian Mbappé’s mother Fayza: “We have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide”, she told @KoraPlusEG. 🚨⭐️ #Mbappé“The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It’s up to Kylian now, he will make a decision”. https://t.co/ad1MZ1JhxU

She added that the final decision will be made by the forward and said:

"We have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide. The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical. It's up to Kylian now, he will make a decision".

Mbappe has confirmed that the decision will be announced before joining the French national team next month.

Edited by Parimal