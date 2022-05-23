"If anyone deserves to win this Champions League" - Luis Enrique makes interesting claim ahead of Liverpool vs Real Madrid showdown 

Luis Enrique has backed Real Madrid to beat Liverpool in the Champions League final. The Spaniard believes no club deserves the trophy more than any other club this season.

Real Madrid take on Liverpool in Paris later this month on May 28 for the Champions League trophy. The La Liga giants made it to the final after beating PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City in the knockout stages, while the Reds got past Inter, Benfica, and Villarreal.

Speaking to the media today, Enrique confirmed he was backing the side from his homeland. The Spanish national team manager said:

"If anyone deserves to win this Champions League, it's Real Madrid. To be fair."

Real Madrid vs Liverpool in the Champions League final

Real Madrid are facing Liverpool once again in the Champions League final. The two sides previously met in the summit clash of the 2018 edition, when Mohamed Salah got injured. The Spanish side went on to win 3-1, thanks to some help from the Reds keeper, Loris Karius.

Klopp could be without Fabinho and Thiago for the final as both players were injured in recent matches. Speaking about the Spaniard, the Reds manager first said:

"I think he'll be out of the final but I don't know. He's limping, so it's maybe not the best sign. Lower part of the body. I know what it is but don't want to say."

However, he later clarified and added:

"Thiago is not good, but we don't know enough yet. He can walk, which is a good sign, but after some rest, we will see. I don't want to talk now about it. Let us see. We want to wait until we know more about it and have confirmation."

The manager has ruled out Divock Origi from the final after he was injured in training. He will be leaving the club at the end of the season as well. Klopp said:

"Div is out [of the Champions League final]," Klopp said. "He suffered an injury in the final minutes of training, which is why he wasn't involved in this game."

As for Real Madrid, Alaba is back in training, and is expected to be 100% fit for the final.

