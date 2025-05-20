"If anyone tells you otherwise, in my opinion, they are lying" - Cristiano Ronaldo on how to play at a 'high level for many years'

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his motto for playing at the highest level for several years. The legendary Portuguese is still considered among the best players in the world despite turning 40 this February.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plies his trade with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, having left European football over two years ago. The Portuguese talisman has been in impressive form, having scored 33 times in 39 games across competitions this season. He is the highest scorer in the Saudi Pro League so far. He was named the same last season as well (35 goals).

In a conversation on the latest episode of the Whoop podcast, Cristiano Ronaldo opened up about playing at the highest level for so many years. He said (via Al-Nassr Zone):

Ad

Trending

"If you don't have consistency, you'll never be able to reach a high level for many years. You can last one year or two, fine. But 13-20 years is impossible. I forget that. If anyone tells you otherwise, in my opinion, they are lying."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo is well-known for his unparalleled work ethic and fitness, which keeps him in the game at this age. The legendary forward is also on a mission to become the first men's player to reach 1,000 career goals before hanging up his boots. He reached the 900 career goals mark in September last year after scoring for Portugal against Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

Former Al-Nassr coach claims Cristiano Ronaldo does "invisible training" to maintain longevity in football

Ronaldo - Source: Getty

In an interview with Sky Sports, former Al-Nassr boss Luis Castro shared his experience of working with Cristiano Ronaldo. Castro was in charge of the Knights of Najd between July 2023 to September 2024. The coach spoke about Ronaldo's invisible training and said:

Ad

"What set his apart is what happens before and after training - the so called 'invisible training' that he does. His behavior is all tailored towards sports performance - his diet, his sleep, and his recovery. He is a person deeply concerned with eating well, sleeping well and preparing his body properly. In my opinion, this is clearly where Cristiano's longevity comes from."

Ad

Casto added that he too learnt a lot from Ronaldo in that one year of coaching him and said:

"Of course. Every positive example helps us grow. Our parents, our friends. Coaches learn from players. Anyone who thinks they know everything becomes stuck. It is a very limiting mindset."

Despite being impressive for Al-Nassr and the face of the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to win silverware with the side. However, the Portuguese icon is gearing up to lead his country to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals next month. He is also reportedly expected to feature in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More