"If anything, they drove the price on him" – Pundit says Manchester City will be happy they didn't sign £250,000-a-week star ahead of Arsenal

Former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray has claimed that Manchester City will be content about missing out on signing Arsenal's new boy Declan Rice this summer.

Manchester City were reportedly interested in adding Rice to their ranks last month prior to the player's £105 million move to the Emirates Stadium. They were thought to have tabled an unsuccessful £90 million bid for the ex-West Ham United star, as per journalist David Ornstein.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Murray claimed that Manchester City are better off without Rice's services in the upcoming season. He said:

"Manchester City have got money and they decided not to push that any further. So, he can't have been high up on their agenda. It just seemed set from a very early point that he was going to join Arsenal. City will be happy losing out on him. If anything, they drove the price on him! They showed some interest, drove the price up and then said: 'We are done fellas, you can have him'."

Rice, 24, made his Arsenal debut in a 4-1 penalties victory over the Cityzens in the 2023 FA Community Shield contest at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (August 6). He completed 33 passes, won four duels and made three recoveries in 81 minutes of action.

Arsenal, on the other hand, lifted their first trophy of the 2023-24 season following a 1-1 regulation time scoreline last Sunday. Leandro Trossard netted an injury-time equalizer for the Gunners after Cole Palmer handed City the lead with a fine finish in the 77th minute.

Before sealing a permanent move to Mikel Arteta's side, Rice played for West Ham for over seven years between 2016 and 2023. He netted 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 245 appearances for them, lifting the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy along the way.

How will Declan Rice fit in at Arsenal?

Declan Rice is believed to be a first-team starter at the Emirates Stadium following his recent exorbitant switch. He is likely to operate in a number six role with Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz as the double number eights on either side of him in a holding 4-3-3 system.

A right-footed tireless operator, the 43-cap England international could also start in a double pivot alongside the likes of Thomas Partey and Jorginho at Arsenal. He is said to be able to operate as a ball-carrying centre-back in a three-man defence as well if necessary.

Rice, who is currently earning £250,000-per-week, is one of three summer arrivals at the Gunners. While Havertz finalised a £65 million switch from Chelsea, Jurrien Timber arrived from Ajax for around £38 million.