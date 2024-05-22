“If Arsenal had him maybe they would’ve won the league” - Ray Parlour names Man City star who would make Gunners Premier League champions

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has suggested that having a player like Erling Haaland could have helped the Gunners win the Premier League title. The Gunners lost the league by two points on the final day of the season, with Parlour comparing notes between his former team and champions Manchester City.

Speaking about the league title challenge, Parlour said (via Mirror):

“Mikel Arteta is the man who can do it. He knows how Pep thinks and he’s trying to get that same mould plus a little bit of Arsene Wenger. Look at Arsenal’s squad and it’s similar to City’s. It’s not far away, minus Haaland. If Arsenal had him maybe they would have won the league this year."

Suggesting the Gunners need to scout the transfer market this summer, Parlour added:

"It’s not too far away but Edu has got to maybe look this summer and see who’s available, who can make the squad better. Arsenal is an attractive club again and I’m sure a lot of players will want to go there.”

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Kai Havertz as strikers in the club. Jesus and Nketiah have scored four and five goals in the league this season in 27 games each. Havertz recorded 13 goals in 37 games while Manchester City's Erling Haaland netted 27 times in 31 matches, winning the Golden Boot.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal praised by former Gunner Cesc Fabregas

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has praised Arsenal, claiming that boss Mikel Arteta is 'creating a monster'.

"In the Premier League, Arsenal are creating a monster too and they [City] continue to beat them and compete well and it’s not the end," he said (via Metro).

The current Como boss added:

"My admiration comes from knowing what I do now and how much work does not stop to continue improving and analysing and creating game plans, what they do at the highest level every three days and switching from cup competitions to the league is amazing and I hope that one day I have the opportunity to be on the same pitch as them."

Arsenal recorded their second-highest points in their Premier League history (89) and the highest number of wins (28) in a season in the 2023-24 campaign.