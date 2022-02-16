“If Arsenal did that, it’s a result” – Paul Merson salutes Newcastle United for ‘impressive’ achievement

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has heaped praise on Newcastle United for their upturn in form. The Magpies have now won three Premier League games on the trot, which has helped them climb out of the relegation zone.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last five league matches, winning their last three. They first drew 1-1 with Manchester United, followed by another 1-1 draw with Watford before registering three back-to-back wins against Leeds United, Everton and Aston Villa respectively.

Speaking about the club's form following their latest win, Merson said on Sky Sports:

“Credit where credit is due, winning three games on the trot is some going when you’re virtually bottom of the league. If Arsenal did that, it’s a result. If West Ham were to do that now, they’ve got every chance of playing Champions League football next year. The Premier League is hard, so to win three straight games is impressive.”

Newcastle United had a fairly busy winter transfer window. They signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, and added Chris Wood from Burnley and Bruno Guimarães from Lyon to their roster as well.

Arsenal and Newcastle United fighting different battles in the league

Arsenal are involved in the race to finish among the Premier League's top four this season. The Gunners are currently sixth in the league with 39 points from 22 matches, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. Arteta's men, however, have three games in hand over the Red Devils.

Other teams involved in the top-four race are West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have fallen down the pecking order after losing their last three league matches. West Ham, on the other hand, are currently fifth with 41 points in 25 matches.

Newcastle United are involved in a relegation battle in the other half of the Premier League table. They have 21 points in 23 matches and are currently 17th. They are, however, four points clear of the relegation zone and also have a game in hand over 18th-placed Norwich City.

With the league entering its business stage, the Magpies will want to stay clear of the relegation zone, especially after doing all the hard work at the start of the year.

