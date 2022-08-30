“If you ask me at the end of last season I would have said to you, ‘I will leave’ but I’m still here” – Portugal star breaks silence on future amid Manchester United links 

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves has opened up on prior speculation that had linked him with a move to Manchester United, as per The Times.

Neves has started the season off in fine fashion, scoring one goal in Wolves' first four fixtures.

The Portuguese has become Bruno Lage's side's captain following the departure of Conor Coady to Everton and is leading by example.

However, there was a feeling that the former FC Porto midfielder could move this summer.

Manchester United were keeping tabs on him, with negotiations over Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong proving problematic.

Despite this, a bid was never lodged and Neves looks set to stay at the Molineaux Stadium following Casemiro's arrival at Manchester United from Real Madrid.

Neves has touched on the rumors surrounding his future. He stated that he didn't expect to be a Wolves player by this point.

Asked about a potential transfer in the future, Neves responded:

"Well, let’s see what happens. I try to focus 100 per cent on my football and I had a good start to the season but we need results now."

The midfielder then revealed that he would have thought a transfer would have ensued by now, saying:

"If you ask me at the end of last season I would have said to you, ‘I will leave’ but I’m still here, so we never know what’s going to happen."

Interest from Manchester United in Neves is merited

Neves has become Wolves' main man

Neves arrived at Wolves from Porto back in 2017 for £16.1 million whilst the club were an EFL Championship side.

He played a huge role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2018 and has flourished in the top tier since.

The Portuguese midfielder has gone on to make 217 appearances for the Molineaux side, scoring 25 goals and contributing 12 assists.

His performances for Wolves have seen him earn 30 international caps.

Neves is expected to make Fernando Santos' Portuguese national squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year.

SPORTbible @sportbible



For most players it’s a screamer. For Ruben Neves it’s just standard For most players it’s a screamer. For Ruben Neves it’s just standard 😍https://t.co/Dszz8xRZmt

If the likes of Manchester United want to sign the midfielder, they can expect to pay a hefty price.

Wolves boss Lage has claimed that it would take around £100 million to prise Neves away from the club, saying (via talkSPORT):

“We need to be ready for everything, especially if you’re a club like Wolves. We’re the kind of club that cannot lose a big opportunity."

He added:

"These top players like Ruben Neves have a value of £100m. We need to be aware of everything, anything can happen, not just with Ruben but with any position.”

