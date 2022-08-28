Chelsea and Manchester United target set to stay at Barcelona - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, is reportedly set to stay at his current club this season.

De Jong, who has four years left in his contract at the Camp Nou, has been the talk of the town this summer. He was on the radar of the Red Devils for over three months. However, he was reluctant to depart the Blaugrana, partly due to his deferred salary, which stalled a potential deal.

Known for his passing and dribbling, the midfielder was also pursued by Chelsea. The Blaugrana also stepped up their efforts to offload him to help balance their books last month. Liverpool, meanwhile, entered the fray to sign the talented Dutchman earlier this month to bolster their depleted midfield.

SPORF @Sporf Frenkie De Jong has decided to remain at Barcelona and will open talks about reducing his salary, as per @SPORT Frenkie De Jong has decided to remain at Barcelona and will open talks about reducing his salary, as per @SPORT 👀💰 https://t.co/AbwCIy5xcN

According to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs, De Jong is expected to stay with the Blaugrana this summer after a long-standing stand-off between the two parties. Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

"Frenkie de Jong is expected to get his wish and stay at Barcelona. As previously reported, Manchester United have all but given up. No significant new offensive to sign him has taken place. Chelsea haven't made any further progress either. Liverpool looking elsewhere."

Manchester United have roped in Casemiro from Real Madrid for £70 million to solve their midfield woes. Meanwhile, the Blues have decided to focus on offering academy graduates Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher more minutes this season.

As for Liverpool, De Jong is considered a long shot due to the salary structure at the club. The Reds have been linked with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo (via Mirror) and Sheffield United's Sander Berge (via Yorkshire Post). Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves and RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer (via 90min) are also on their radar.

De Jong, who arrived at Camp Nou from Ajax for €101 million in the summer of 2019, has helped Barcelona lift the Copa del Rey in the 2020-21 campaign. He has registered 13 goals and 18 assists in 142 games for the Blaugrana across competitions.

Manchester United, Chelsea in race to sign Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are set to compete with Chelsea for the services of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Since joining the Blaugrana in January this year, the 33-year-old former Arsenal man has netted 13 goals in 24 appearances across competitions. Before that, he registered 68 goals and 16 assists in 128 Premier League games during his four-year stint with the Gunners.

